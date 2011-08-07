Middletown cheerleader performs at Disney World

Published Date

Contributed photo - Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson, a senior from Middletown Area High School, was one of more than 800 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country who represented the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the second annual Varsity Spirit Spectacular at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida from Dec. 1-4.



The individuals invited to perform in the parade are part of a select group of 10th to 12th grade captains, co-captains and officers who attended a Varsity Spirit summer camp this summer hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance and United Spirit Association.



Johnson performed in an exclusive pre-parade performance through Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park before of hundreds of fans. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, performers had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across that nation and enjoy the holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort parks.



For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, visit www.varsity.com or www.varsitybrands.com.