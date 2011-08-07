Plenty of activities set for Saturday

Published Date

Saturday, Dec. 10, is going to be a day full of holiday activities in Middletown.

The Middletown Area Historical Society is holding its annual holiday home tour from 1 to 8 p.m. The museum at 29 E. Main St. will also be open to the public at this time.

Immediately following the home tour, the lighting of the official Middletown Christmas tree is to take place at Union and Emaus streets in the downtown. There will be music and free refreshments for the public donated by several local businesses, Mayor James H. Curry III has said.

You can also still order your own personalized ornament to be placed upon the borough tree by contacting Curry, or stopping by the Municipal Building during normal business hours. All proceeds from sale of the ornaments will go to a fund toward replacing and enhancing the borough’s holiday decorations in Hoffer Park.

In the middle of all this, the Middletown Blue Raiders football team will take on Beaver Falls at 3:30 p.m. in Hershey for the state championship.